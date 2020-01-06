Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a veterinary pharmaceutical and health care solutions company. It provides products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. The company’s portfolio includes diagnostics, devices, innovative drugs and drug-delivery technologies. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “

ZOM stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.32. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.27.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZOM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 1,523.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104,723 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

