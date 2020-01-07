$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In other news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $10,752,451.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,936.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,533,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,346,000 after purchasing an additional 174,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10,544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,090,000 after buying an additional 3,434,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,844,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,798,000 after buying an additional 1,891,368 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,626,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $186,776,000 after buying an additional 110,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,094,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,619,000 after buying an additional 257,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $63.11. 2,706,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average of $70.15. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.05%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

