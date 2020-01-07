$130.79 Million in Sales Expected for Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) will post $130.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.00 million and the highest is $132.14 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $109.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $559.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.30 million to $566.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $599.16 million, with estimates ranging from $588.00 million to $608.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $124.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NYSE AX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 165,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 593,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 133,779 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,664,000 after purchasing an additional 89,054 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

