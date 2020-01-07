21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of VNET opened at $9.30 on Friday. 21Vianet Group has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.96.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 77,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 242,800 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 1,539,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 118,917 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,901 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

