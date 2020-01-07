$3.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) will post $3.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mylan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.28 billion. Mylan reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year sales of $11.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mylan.

Get Mylan alerts:

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra raised shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.03.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,515,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,751,683. Mylan has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08.

In other Mylan news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mylan by 92.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Mylan by 258.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mylan by 570.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mylan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Mylan during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mylan (MYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.