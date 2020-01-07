$3.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) will post $3.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mylan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.28 billion. Mylan reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year sales of $11.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mylan.
Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ MYL traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,515,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,751,683. Mylan has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08.
In other Mylan news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mylan by 92.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Mylan by 258.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mylan by 570.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mylan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Mylan during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
About Mylan
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
