$61.15 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) will announce sales of $61.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.66 billion to $61.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $58.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $242.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $241.92 billion to $243.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $260.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $257.80 billion to $261.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 18,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $291.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,300. The stock has a market cap of $274.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.59 and a 200 day moving average of $253.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $300.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

