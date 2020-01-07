$61.40 Million in Sales Expected for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to report sales of $61.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $62.30 million. Opus Bank posted sales of $53.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full-year sales of $249.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $251.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $249.60 million, with estimates ranging from $244.70 million to $254.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPB shares. BidaskClub cut Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens started coverage on Opus Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,489,000 after buying an additional 76,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,542,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,564,000 after purchasing an additional 40,238 shares during the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 609,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 321,445 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPB traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. 168,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,033. The stock has a market cap of $879.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.34. Opus Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

