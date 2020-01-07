$760,000.00 in Sales Expected for Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) will report sales of $760,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $520,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 million to $2.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.94 million, with estimates ranging from $1.87 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million.

ORTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $266,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,897,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,915,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 3,035,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,465,000 after acquiring an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,267. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -1.06.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.