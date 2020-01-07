8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. 8X8 has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $26.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $74,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in 8X8 by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,016,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.