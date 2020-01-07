ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Price Up 7.3%

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $179.42 and last traded at $179.04, approximately 1,505,647 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 995,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.80.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.28.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,442,000 after buying an additional 93,165 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,869,000 after acquiring an additional 125,857 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 756,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,057,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 614,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,038,000 after acquiring an additional 70,605 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABIOMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.