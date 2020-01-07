Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Head-To-Head Survey

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $7.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 85.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essex Property Trust pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and Essex Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Essex Property Trust 0 7 7 0 2.50

Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.14%. Essex Property Trust has a consensus target price of $331.46, indicating a potential upside of 10.49%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Essex Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $262.21 million 8.49 $31.17 million $1.35 18.97 Essex Property Trust $1.40 billion 14.16 $390.15 million $12.57 23.87

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Acadia Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Essex Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 13.42% 1.82% 0.94% Essex Property Trust 29.78% 6.73% 3.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Acadia Realty Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

