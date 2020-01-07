Adelphoi Hits Market Capitalization of $110,420.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $110,420.00 and $327.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

