Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $210.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 51.71%. Analysts forecast that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc acquired 23,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $258,458.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta acquired 126,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $1,318,216.41. Insiders bought a total of 330,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 145,463 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 180,311 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.