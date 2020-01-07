AerCap (NYSE:AER) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.71.

NYSE AER opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. AerCap has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average is $55.72.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. AerCap had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 0.5% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 67,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in AerCap by 30.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 882,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,303,000 after buying an additional 205,396 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,233,000 after buying an additional 37,483 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,611,000 after buying an additional 38,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 31.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,641,000 after buying an additional 327,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

