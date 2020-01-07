Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aileron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ ALRN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 44,253 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 240,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

