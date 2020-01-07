Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $243.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Air Products for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 have been stable over the past month. Strategic investments in high-return projects, cost-saving through productivity actions, new business deals and acquisitions are expected to drive the company’s results in fiscal 2020. The company is also seeing positive impact of its productivity initiatives. Air Products is expected to gain from additional productivity and cost-improvement programs. Also, the company is committed to maximize returns to shareholders. Moreover, Air Products has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, Air Products faces headwind from unfavorable currency swings. Its global gases sales are also under pressure. Modification of Indian hydrogen supply contract will also hurt the company's EMEA sales.”

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APD. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.76.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $225.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.63 and its 200 day moving average is $225.69. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52 week low of $153.63 and a 52 week high of $241.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.