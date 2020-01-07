Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AIRG. B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair downgraded Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.13.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. Airgain has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $101.04 million, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Airgain had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 133,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

