Akroma (AKA) Price Hits $0.0002

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $3,500.00 and $2.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.01820862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00062529 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

