Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altus Midstream from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Altus Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altus Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

NYSE:ALTM opened at $2.70 on Friday. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altus Midstream by 740.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 2,883,543 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Altus Midstream by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,256,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 1,261,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altus Midstream by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 190,327 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,836,000. Finally, Richmond Hill Investments LLC raised its position in Altus Midstream by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,115,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter.

