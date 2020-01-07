Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACH. CLSA upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.86.

Get Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H alerts:

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 139.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 9.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 67,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.