Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACH. CLSA upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.86.
Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.
Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.
