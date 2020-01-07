American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

AVD stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.49. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.44.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $124.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 16.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

