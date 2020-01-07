Analysts Expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $527.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) to report $527.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $528.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $524.30 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $436.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Floor & Decor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on Floor & Decor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.61.

In other Floor & Decor news, CMO Lisa Laube sold 30,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 101,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,186.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,275,040 shares of company stock valued at $319,128,424 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 15.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 19.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period.

Shares of FND traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,792. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

