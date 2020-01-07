Analysts Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to post $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

HBAN stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,189,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341,264. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.46. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $421,079.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 369,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,168.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

