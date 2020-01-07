Analysts Set Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.
