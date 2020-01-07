Analysts Set Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Target Price at $54.00

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URGN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Urogen Pharma from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of Urogen Pharma stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 125,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $666.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.33. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. Research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urogen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg purchased 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $55,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,978 shares of company stock worth $304,621. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

