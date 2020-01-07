Analyzing MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) and Pacific Valley Bank (NASDAQ:PVBK)

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MBT Financial and Pacific Valley Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MBT Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MBT Financial and Pacific Valley Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBT Financial 19.08% 8.52% 0.82% Pacific Valley Bank 17.05% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MBT Financial and Pacific Valley Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBT Financial $61.83 million 3.67 $17.70 million N/A N/A Pacific Valley Bank $13.29 million 2.77 $2.46 million N/A N/A

MBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of MBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of MBT Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MBT Financial has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MBT Financial beats Pacific Valley Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MBT Financial

MBT Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Monroe Bank & Trust. It offers various deposit products which include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, safe deposit facilities, commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, IRAs, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit and investment management services. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Monroe, MI.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides business and consumer loans; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and bank to bank transfer services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

