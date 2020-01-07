AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush cut AnaptysBio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded AnaptysBio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.33.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

