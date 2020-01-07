Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. BidaskClub raised Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stephens started coverage on Andersons in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Andersons to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely purchased 2,382 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $50,117.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,576.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe purchased 10,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,649 shares of company stock worth $543,299. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Andersons by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Andersons by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 343.0% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 110,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 85,478 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 21.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

ANDE traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $25.36. 170,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,706. The company has a market cap of $803.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. Andersons has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 189.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

