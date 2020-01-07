Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 213 ($2.80) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 229.50 ($3.02).

Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.39) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 186.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $329.37 million and a P/E ratio of 7.15. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135.50 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 229 ($3.01).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Julian Treger sold 100,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43), for a total value of £185,000 ($243,357.01). Also, insider Vanessa Dennett bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,264 ($12,186.27). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,920 shares of company stock worth $4,798,480.

Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

