Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANIK. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Sidoti set a $50.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $54.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.95. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 17.74, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sylvia Cheung sold 20,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $1,194,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,607.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 379.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 151,961 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

