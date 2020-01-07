Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Sells $458,742.96 in Stock

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $458,742.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,751 shares in the company, valued at $467,037.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ATRS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. Antares Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.36 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATRS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.05.
Antares Pharma Company Profile
Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.
