Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on Antero Midstream and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Antero Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.80.

NYSE:AM opened at $7.40 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $589,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $614,165.03. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock valued at $151,028,254.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $107,841,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $41,584,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $40,222,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $26,865,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $12,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

