Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Apple to $280.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.34.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $299.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,321.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $300.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.41 and a 200 day moving average of $233.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $135,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 339.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.