Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

ARDS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.54). Research analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

