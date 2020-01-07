Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.69

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.69 and last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 17453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.99% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,050,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.