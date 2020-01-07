Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.37 Million

Brokerages expect that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will post $384.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $408.30 million and the lowest is $330.90 million. Asante Solutions posted sales of $425.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PUMP. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Asante Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter.

PUMP traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,100. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $25.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

