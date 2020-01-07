Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of AAWW opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $710.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $60.72.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $648.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.08 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $170,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,381.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 65,679 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

