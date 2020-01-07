ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATLKY. Societe Generale upgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. DNB Markets downgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ATLAS COPCO AB/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ATLKY opened at $40.02 on Friday. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $41.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.31.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

