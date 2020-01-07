AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut AtriCure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 0.32. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $33.92.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 29,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $958,217.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $351,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,385. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 109.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 114.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth $134,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

