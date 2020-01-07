Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.49. 6,558,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,838. Avantor has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $9,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,846,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,324,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

