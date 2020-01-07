Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $803.72 million, a PE ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.39. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $516,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $2,784,981. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

