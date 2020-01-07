Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Trading Down 7%

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)’s share price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.09 and last traded at $68.75, approximately 1,726,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,587,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.08.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $268,002.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $302,991.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,761,538.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,010. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 18.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.