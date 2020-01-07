Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXGT. Zacks Investment Research raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.66.

NASDAQ AXGT opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $111.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.18. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.54. On average, analysts predict that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

