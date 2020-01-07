B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank set a $5.30 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. 7,742,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,680,100. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.07.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.78 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 20.2% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.