Bank of America Lowers Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning.

RHI has been the topic of several other research reports. CL King began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.13.

Shares of RHI opened at $62.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 79.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

