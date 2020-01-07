Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Sells $247,555.00 in Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $247,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,772.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Barrett Business Services stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.18. 44,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,300. The company has a market cap of $677.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.92 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 39.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

