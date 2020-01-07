Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Sells $247,555.00 in Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $247,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,772.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Barrett Business Services stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.18. 44,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,300. The company has a market cap of $677.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.92 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 39.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
