Beam (BEAM) Trading Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00007811 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a total market cap of $32.19 million and $26.83 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beam has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00192284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.90 or 0.01515651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00125911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024919 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00038950 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 52,675,480 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

