Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

BLCM opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,768.13% and a negative return on equity of 280.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 250,628 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 250,628 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

