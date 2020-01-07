Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.52

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.52 and traded as high as $34.53. Benchmark Electronics shares last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 132,293 shares.

BHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 844.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 204,400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

