Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Beyondspring alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Beyondspring in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:BYSI traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $15.03. 50,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,600. The stock has a market cap of $391.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. Beyondspring has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Beyondspring will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyondspring in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 49.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 13.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyondspring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.